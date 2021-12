CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Murray State women defeated SEMO 82-58 Thursday night at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.

With the win, the Racers start the season 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and the Redhawks start the year 0-1 in the OVC.

