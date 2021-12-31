Heartland Votes
Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen

Donald A. Powell, of Morley, Mo., was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Sikeston 17-year-old.(Sikeston DPS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Morley, Missouri man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were called to a home on the 200 block of William Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old were rushed to area hospitals.

The son later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, January 1.

According to Sikeston DPS, a preliminary investigation shows the 17-year-old got into an altercation with 45-year-old Donald A. Powell.

The fight became physical.

DPS said that’s when a gun was introduced and Powell allegedly shot the teen and his mother.

Powell was arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault, use of a weapon, possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempt to tamper with a victim.

