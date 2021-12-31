Heartland Votes
Missouri reaches milestone of 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

More than 16 thousand COVID patients in Missouri have died since the start of the pandemic.
More than 16 thousand COVID patients in Missouri have died since the start of the pandemic.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Missouri reaches a sobering milestone of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, there have been more than one million COVID-19 cases reported in the show me state.

That’s according to today’s numbers on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials say the state is averaging more than four thousand new cases a day over the last seven days.

That’s up nearly 40 percent compared to this time last week.

More than 16 thousand COVID patients in Missouri have died since the start of the pandemic.

