Local bars and restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve festivities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While your New Year’s Eve plans may include going to a restaurant or bar, several bars are saying they are already swamped.

“Excited and happy to ring the New Year in,” said Bella Italia Manager David Windings.

Windings tells me they’ve brought in extra staff for the New Year’s Eve festivities.

But due to the uptick in Covid-19 cases they’re taking extra safety precautions.

“Were sanitizing everything, we sanitize all of the menus, sanitize all of the booth’s tables, we use paper to put on the tables,” Windings said. “We change them out after every person sits there so were trying to keep everything safe and ready to go.”

While some restaurants will stay open others decided to be a little more cautious.

For Muy Bueno Manager Laly Martinez, keeping her staff and customers safe is a priority.

That’s why Martinez decided to close early on New Year’s Eve and close on New Year’s Day.

“In order for us to be able to care of all of our staff and mitigate the exposure to whatever possible COVID strand is out there it probably be best for us to minimize the amount of people that we serve this evening which means we would be closing,” Martinez said.

Both Muy Bueno and Bella Italia want everyone to bring in the New Year as safe as possible.

“The best thing for us as small business owners is to use our discernment and see what the best option are for our small businesses and for the safety of our team members,” said Martinez.

“I know there’s a lot of family and kids out there and the virus is messing with everybody, but we try to keep everything that way everybody is sanitized healthy safe let them have a good time,” Windings said.

