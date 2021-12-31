Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson announced Mo. state of emergency will expire

By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency will be expired and not renewed on Friday, December 31.

“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” said Governor Parson. “Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy. We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”

Parson signed the original executive order in March of 2020 and extended it five times.

“In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns,” said Governor Parson. “The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods. We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives. It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state.”

The governor credited the the effectiveness of vaccines and widespread efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus as a reason to allow the order to expire.

