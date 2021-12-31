Heartland Votes
Fog & Mist Possible This Morning

Breezy this afternoon and storms move in tonight,,,
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The last day of 2021 and we will start it off with cloudy skies. Patchy to dense fog may for in areas again this morning with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Today will remain dry for the most part with very breezy southerly winds picking up by the afternoon. Gusts could reach 30mph. We will end off with another warm day with highs reaching the mid 60s to low 70s. Rain and storms start to move in just after sunset tonight. The initial onset of storms will be weaker, but as the nigh progresses, stronger storms are likely especially in out southern counties. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with a limited threat for isolated large hail and tornadoes. The big concern everyone will see is widespread rain that will be very heavy at times over our counties through Saturday. This will like lead to flash flooding in some areas. Due to this, we have a flash flood watch issued through 6PM Saturday.

Chances for light snow in the forecast continue into Sunday. Due to warm soil temperatures, little to no impacts are expected.  Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens Sunday morning with high temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s.

-Lisa

