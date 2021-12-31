First Alert Friday Forecast

The primary story continues to be a strong system that will affect the area tonight through Sunday. Rain and thunderstorm chances gradually ramp up overnight from south to north….and increase on Saturday as a low pressure area rides a front from SW to NE. Heavy rain and severe weather are threats, especially for extreme SE MO, W Ky and NW Tn. A few quick tornadoes will be possible along with strong winds and very heavy rainfall. Models are showing QPF’s of 3 to 5 inches of rain over our southeastern counties….a bit less to the north. As the system moves out Saturday night, much colder northwest winds will pick up and there could be some freezing of wet streets and parking lots, etc. Sunday will be blustery and much colder with a few snow showers possible as a weak upper system moves through.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the winter thus far….after which it will gradually warm back up through about Wednesday. Another quick arctic front looks to move through on Wednesday night into early Thursday with a chance of a light mix….followed by another couple cold days to round out the week. Overall, the coldest week of the winter after a record warm December.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.