First Alert: Dry afternoon, stormy New Year’s Eve night; flash flooding watch issued

Damaging winds are the primary concerns, but there is a limited threat for isolated large hail and tornadoes. Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri are under a level 1 threat for severe storms. The Bootheel, western Kentucky, and Tennessee are under a level 2 threat.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog is possible again this morning in some locations.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 40s and low 50s.

An isolated shower is possible this morning, but most areas will remain dry.

This afternoon will be dry and very breezy with gusty southerly winds that could reach 30 mph.

It will also be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Rain and storms arrive this evening.

Storms will start off weaker, but as the night progresses, stronger storms are likely, especially in our southern counties.

Damaging winds are the primary concerns, but there is a limited threat for isolated large hail and tornadoes.

The overall biggest risk is widespread rain which will be very heavy at times through Saturday.

Flash flooding is likely in some areas.

A flash flood watch has been issued through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Chances for light snow are possible Sunday, but it will likely not cause any problems because soil temperatures remain warm.

Sunday will be much colder.

Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

