Heartland Votes
Advertisement

57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.
The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.(NBC12)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 1
  • 5-11 years - 2
  • 12-17 years - 3
  • 18-64 years - 41
  • 65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 173
  • Released from isolation - 4,866
  • Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
Deadly crash on Highway 53 involving commercial vehicle near Butler County line
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 58 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
Buildings like these across the state of Illinois will shut down for two weeks starting January...
Some Ill. state offices to close due to COVID-19
The license building in Illinois is closing.
Illinois license buildings closing
Members of the Illinois House meet on October 28, 2021.
Legislative leaders cancel most January session dates due to COVID-19 surge