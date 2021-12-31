57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 1
- 5-11 years - 2
- 12-17 years - 3
- 18-64 years - 41
- 65 and up - 10
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 173
- Released from isolation - 4,866
- Deaths - 80
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
