57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 30.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 1

5-11 years - 2

12-17 years - 3

18-64 years - 41

65 and up - 10

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 173

Released from isolation - 4,866

Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.