Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Ray Tate has officially been charged with first degree murder in Wayne County, Illinois.

Court documents show he’s accused of shooting Deputy Sean Riley multiple times.

[Click here to read the warrant]

Tate is still currently in the Clinton County Jail, but his bail in Wayne County is set at $5 million.

[Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody]

Illinois State Police tell us Deputy Riley was called for a “motorist assist” on I-64 Wednesday morning.

As part of some new information, troopers say it was called in by a passerby.

Troopers say after a brief encounter with Tate, Deputy Riley requested emergency assistance.

When other law enforcement officers arrived, they say they found Deputy Riley’s body and his cruiser was gone.

Authorities say he committed crimes in Missouri, before returning to Illinois. He was taken into custody after a hostage situation in Clinton County.

Official charges have not yet been filed there.

Tate had a video court appearance in Wayne County Thursday. He was appointed a public defender, and a preliminary hearing was set for January 25 at 1 p.m.

Ray Tate
Ray Tate(Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Latest News

Buildings like these across the state of Illinois will shut down for two weeks starting January...
Some Ill. state offices to close due to COVID-19
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
Deadly crash on Highway 53 involving commercial vehicle near Butler County line
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Members of the Illinois House meet on October 28, 2021.
Legislative leaders cancel most January session dates due to COVID-19 surge
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed