Heartland Votes
State auditor issues use of highway funds by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol spent about $186.4 million from the fund during fiscal year...
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave an audit on the use of highway funds by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday, December 29.

Galloway said the audit includes a review of the Highway Patrol’s management and its funding from the State Highways and Transportation Fund.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol spent about $186.4 million from the fund during fiscal year 2021.

Galloway said it found the Highway Patrol to be in compliance with legal provisions related to the use of highway funds.

The complete audit can be found here.

