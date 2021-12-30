Some Ill. state offices to close due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, some businesses and state buildings are having to shut down in-person visits.

The state of Illinois is closing all their secretary of state departments and driver services facilities next month.

Buildings like these across the state of Illinois will shut down for two weeks starting January 3 and will remain closed through January 17.

Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging everyone to visit the secretary of states website for some services still available.

Some of those include:

Renewing a license plate sticker

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, Obtaining a driver record abstract

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

The states driver and vehicle service hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email or call 312-793- 3722 or 217-782-7065.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

