Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible on New Year’s Eve night

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers possible through the evening hours. Patchy dense fog likely in some areas by daybreak on Thursday. Thursday we will get a little break in our active weather. Unfortunately, the clouds will still hang around for much of the day. Some areas may see a little sunshine late in the afternoon, but much of the day will be cloudy. Highs will range from the lower 50s north to the low 60s south. Friday evening into Friday night a strong system pushes into the Heartland. Most of the rain will hold off until after sunset into the overnight hours. Heavy rain will move into the area, bringing the threat for severe weather with it. Damaging winds are possible, along with an threat for isolated tornadoes and hail too. Also, as we ring in the New Year, the threat for flash flooding will go up as heavy rain continues. The heavy rain will stay with the area on Saturday morning too. By time the rain end Saturday evening, some areas may pick up more than 3 inches or more of rain. Please stick with us as we continue to track this system closely.

