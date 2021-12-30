Rolling roadblocks planned near Marshall-Graves County line for power restoration

GRAVES & MARSHALL COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - A series of rolling roadblocks is planned along Interstate 69 on Thursday and Friday, December 30 and 31 near the Marshall-Graves County line.

There will be two rolling roadblocks at 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on both days between Mayfield and Benton near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), it is possible both north and southbound traffic could be slowed or blocked for about 15 minutes at a time.

Kentucky State Police and KYTC crews will be assisting with the breaks in traffic, which will allow power crews to to place cables over the roadway.

KYTC said the the rolling roadblocks are needed to allow contractors with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to continue their power restoration efforts following the December 10 tornado.

Crews will be using a helicopter to string high-voltage lines across I-69.

This work is part of the plans to replace support towers and cross-country lines that were destroyed.

Drivers are urged us caution in this area and to be aware of equipment, flaggers and power line crews working closely to the traffic flow.

