Police: Two minors shot at high school holiday basketball tournament at Catawba College in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a shooting at a high school holiday basketball tournament Wednesday evening at Catawba College in Salisbury.

Police said two minors were shot at the Sam Moir Christmas Tournament, a basketball event that featured schools from Rowan County.

The shooting happened during halftime of West Rowan and North Rowan.

Officials said it started around 8:10 p.m. with a fight near the concession stand in the lobby of Goodman Gymnasium before shots were fired.

Police said at least one person opened fire.

Police said one minor was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, while the other was taken to Rowan County Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

“It is clearly a senseless act to be firing, particularly in the atmosphere those shots were fired in at some young people,” Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said. “These are underage kids attending a basketball game for their high school and it was completely unnecessary. We are going to do our best to determine who the shooter is and hold them accountable.”

Shooting at Catawba College (Contributed photo)

Please Shelter in Place if Currently On-Campus and Await an All-Clear Notice — Catawba College (@CatawbaCollege) December 30, 2021

Police said they have not identified a shooter or made any arrests.

Officials said there were more than 400 people attending the basketball game.

“Basically, everyone in the gym ran to take cover and stampeded each other,” said Shamar Smith, who attended the tournament. “We were told to stay there until it was handled. I know someone was shot. The police handled it and we are told to sit in the gym and wait.”

Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place for those on campus. That shelter-in-place has been lifted.

“It’s frightening to be in a closed place like that with shots fired. It’s a Christmas tournament,” Smith said. “I’ve been coming my whole life and I have never had a problem like this. It was frightening and shocking at the same time.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that the remainder of the basketball tournament was canceled.

The SBI is also investigating the shooting.

The school district released a statement:

“This evening, during the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament held at Catawba College, gunshots were fired and two people were injured. This matter is currently under investigation by law enforcement agencies and the remainder of the Sam Moir Tournament has been canceled.

“We take the safety of our children very seriously, and we will continue working with law enforcement to do what is necessary to keep our students and staff safe. Thank you for your patience as there are still many unanswered questions regarding this matter until law enforcement completes their investigation.”

