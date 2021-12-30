Heartland Votes
Ortega National Park will manage concessions at Sam A. Baker State Park in the spring

The park has 34 miles of hiking, backpacking, bicycling and equestrian trails. (Source: KFVS)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Beginning in the spring, Ortega National Park will manage multiple lodging operations at Sam A. Baker State Park.

Each year, the park greets more than 600,000 visitors and Missouri State Parks say many of them are anglers, kayakers and canoeists.

“Visiting Sam A. Baker State Park, and particularly renting cabins there, is a time-honored family tradition for many,” said Frank Pikus, chief executive officer of Ortega National Parks. “We plan to deliver a quality hospitality experience for those who have been frequenting the park for generations as well as guests visiting for the first time.”

“We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Ortega National Parks at Sam A. Baker State Park,” said David Kelly, director of the Division of Missouri State Parks. “Their services will offer a variety of amenities at the park and provide visitors with a state park experience filled with great memories.”

Ortega National Parks will operate the rental of cabins, including the newly converted family cabin, the Mudlick Mountain Grill, the Mudlick Mountain Store and watercraft rentals in the park.

“We are thrilled to partner with State Parks at a third Missouri State Park. Sam A. Baker is a hidden gem, and our team is working hard to ensure that our operations there will enhance visitors’ experience,” Pikus said.

A new online reservations system, updating the interior of the historic cabins, providing more boat rentals and adding bike rentals and golf carts are among the many improvements Pikus says guests can expect in the coming season.

You can find out more about Ortega National Parks here.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the website.

