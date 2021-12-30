Heartland Votes
Omicron variant found in Cape Girardeau’s wastewater

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has made it to southeast Missouri.

That’s according to state health officials who say traces of the mutated virus were found in samples collected last week.

University of Missouri professor says the Omicron variant is in Cape Girardeau and Perryville’s waste water, but the test results show its a low amount.

”In both cases they were under 10 percent,” said Marc Johnson.

Marc Johnson, a professor with the University of Missouri, works to get wastewater samples all over the state.

He said he expects to see more of the omicron variant in Missouri’s waste water in the coming weeks.

“The spread through Missouri has been very recent. the first time we detected it was early December. And that was in the northeast corner of the state and it just by the second week, it swept through the 1-70 belt and now its pretty much throughout the population centers of the state and I assume by now its working its way out into the rural parts of the state as well,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s lab samples wastewater from about 150 locations statewide at least once a week.

While Omicron is not currently the dominant strain in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, he warns it could be soon.

“In this last round it did seem that its becoming the dominant variant at least in a couple of the sewer sheds so we expect that trend to continue,” said Johnson.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center’s director, Jane Wernsman said the case numbers reflect that too.

“It does seem to be becoming more prevalent each week and we’re just going to have to keep our eye on it,” said Wernsman.

Wernsman continues to encourage all of us to get vaccinated, mask up and not let our guard down.

“Wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick and you know evaluate and identify for yourself and for your family what your level of risk is based upon your underlying health conditions if you have any. The preventive measures, protective measures that we’ve talked about since day one are still good measures to practice,” said Wernsman.

Here’s the full list of Missouri communities with Omicron found in wastewater.

