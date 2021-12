(KFVS) - Residents in Mayfield and Graves County will be hearing sirens Thursday.

This is part of the tests by the Graves County Office of Emergency Management.

Two of the county’s warning sirens were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornados.

They are planning to test the sirens to determine which of the 11 are fully operational.

