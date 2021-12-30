Heartland Votes
Marine reconnects with Vietnam War buddy after searching for 50+ years

Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It took five decades, but a Marine finally managed to track down a fellow Leatherneck he served with in Vietnam after years of searching.

Donald Kerns first met Harold Moser during their deployment in 1968.

“He [Moser] was the mechanic and I was the operator,” Kerns said.

The two became quick friends during their time in Vietnam, according to Kens.

After six months of knowing each other, Kerns was discharged back to the states because his dad died.

Kerns, unaware if Moser survived the war, looked for his friend for 53 years.

Phone calls, ads in papers, books, and Marine publications went unanswered.

Just as Kerns said he was about to give up, a Christmas miracle happened.

Two days before Christmas, Kerns’ son found Moser.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Kerns said of the news.

After 53 years of searching, they finally talked on the phone.

“He [Moser] said, ‘I don’t know how anybody would look for me that any years,’” Kerns recalled from their conversation.

So, why was Kerns determined to find Moser? It goes back to the bond the two formed during the Vietnam War.

“He meant more than a brother to me,” Kerns said.

FOX19 NOW tried contacting Moser on Wednesday but did not hear back.

