First Alert Thursday Outlook

By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lots of weather is headed our way over the next few days,  and very little of it pleasant.  Not too bad through tomorrow afternoon with mainly quiet (though damp and dreary) conditions….but a couple of systems arrive just in time for the NYE weekend.   A warm front will move up from the south today and tonight…and keep things mild but damp and mainly cloudy.  An isolated shower is possible tonight into Friday afternoon….as temps climb again.  By Friday night into Saturday a strong system arrives from the southwest,  spreading heavy rain and thunderstorms back into the region.  The entire area looks wet Friday night and Saturday,  but the greatest threat of severe storms and flash flooding looks to be across the south,  mainly the Bootheel into NW Tennessee and W Kentucky.

By Saturday night we’re drying out,  but strong and gusty northwest winds will blow in much colder air!  Sunday will be windy and very cold, with highs in the 20s and low 30s.  In addition, as mentioned last weekend, there still looks to be a chance of some light snow or snow showers Sunday as an upper feature moves across the region….but with light precip and windy conditions,  little or snow accumulation is likely.  But the first few days of January will be very cold, with gradually moderating conditions next week.

