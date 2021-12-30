First Alert: Dense fog advisory issued

(KFVS) - A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of the Heartland until 10 a.m.

Very dense fog formed over night, reducing visibility in some areas to less than a quarter of a mile.

Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the low 40s north, near Mount Vernon, to the low 50s south, near Union City.

Today will be dry and mild with highs in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.

Skies will fluctuate between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the afternoon.

The first half of Friday will be dry, cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain and storms move in during the evening hours of New Year’s Eve and continue into the morning of New Year’s Day.

A few strong or severe storms are possible with the threat for damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

The First Alert StormTeam will be monitoring this system closely.

The system also looks to bring very heavy rainfall, with up to 3-inches of rain in our southern counties.

Flash flooding is a concern.

Rain continues on Saturday with strong wind gusts up to 35 mph in our southern counties.

Saturday night into Sunday we could see light snow .

Sunday will be bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits during the morning hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.