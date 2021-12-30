Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Dense fog advisory issued

Very dense fog formed over night, reducing visibility in some areas to less than a quarter of a...
Very dense fog formed over night, reducing visibility in some areas to less than a quarter of a mile.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of the Heartland until 10 a.m.

Very dense fog formed over night, reducing visibility in some areas to less than a quarter of a mile.

Wake-up temperatures are ranging in the low 40s north, near Mount Vernon, to the low 50s south, near Union City.

Today will be dry and mild with highs in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.

Skies will fluctuate between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the afternoon.

The first half of Friday will be dry, cloudy and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain and storms move in during the evening hours of New Year’s Eve and continue into the morning of New Year’s Day.

A few strong or severe storms are possible with the threat for damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

The First Alert StormTeam will be monitoring this system closely.

The system also looks to bring very heavy rainfall, with up to 3-inches of rain in our southern counties.

Flash flooding is a concern.

Rain continues on Saturday with strong wind gusts up to 35 mph in our southern counties.

Saturday night into Sunday we could see light snow .

Sunday will be bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits during the morning hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

Latest News

What to do when the weather outside is frightful
Dense Fog Advisory This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Severe weather and heavy rainfall possible on New Year’s Eve night
Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
First Alert: Afternoon rain, storms
Some of the sirens were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Mayfield-Graves County to test storm siren at noon Thursday