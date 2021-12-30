Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fatal crash on Highway 53 involving commercial vehicle near Butler County line

As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal two vehicle crash.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop E Officers are on the scene near the Butler County line.

The crash involves a commercial vehicle.

As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.

Traffic is being routed to Highway CC north of the crash scene and Highway J south of the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was notified.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
We now know the name of the man accused of going on a multi-state crime spree which led to the...
Man jailed over deputy killing in southern Illinois
A Bloomfield man faces murder charges for killing his girlfriend early Wednesday morning.
Bloomfield man faces murder charges