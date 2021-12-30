Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

Very dense fog this morning has formed which allowed must of the Heartland to be under a dense fog advisory for less than a quarter mile visibility through 10AM. Temperatures will start off the day ranging from the low 40s north near Mount Vernon, IL to the low 50s south near Union City, TN. Sky conditions will fluctuate between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy through the day. We will remain dry with high temps reaching the mid 50s north to low 60s south by the afternoon.

The last day of 2021 on Friday, dry and cloudy conditions the first half of the day with breezy southwesterly winds gusting up to 30mph. Rain and storms move in during the evening hours and will continue in to the start of 2022 on Saturday morning. We are monitoring very heavy rainfall to move through the area that could lead up to 3 inches of rain in our southern counties. This will cause a concern for flash flooding. In addition to this, a few strong or severe storms are possible for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. As of this morning, the track of the low pressure and amount of instability could save us and put most of the severe weather to our south. We will monitor this closely!

Rain will continue through the day on Saturday. Even stronger winds could gust up to 35+mph in our southern counties. Saturday night into Sunday we could see light snow on the back side of this system. Sunday will be bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits during the morning.

