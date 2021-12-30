Heartland Votes
Deadly 2-vehicle crash under investigation in Jefferson Co.

By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police reported a deadly two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

State Police said Nodell D. Graves, 31, of Madison, Wisc., was stopped on the right shoulder in his 2019 white Peterbilt semitrailer.

A white GMC Sierra driven by a 73-year-old man from Grafton, Ill., then struck the rear of the semitrailer.

The driver of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 70-year-old female passenger later died at a hospital after being transported by ambulance.

Graves was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by state police. ISP said no other information is available at this time.

