Deadly 2-vehicle crash under investigation in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police reported a deadly two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The crash happened on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 84 at 2:32 p.m.

State Police said Nodell D. Graves, 31, of Madison, Wisc., was stopped on the right shoulder in his 2019 white Peterbilt semitrailer.

A white GMC Sierra driven by a 73-year-old man from Grafton, Ill., then struck the rear of the semitrailer.

The driver of the Sierra was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 70-year-old female passenger later died at a hospital after being transported by ambulance.

Graves was uninjured in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by state police. ISP said no other information is available at this time.

