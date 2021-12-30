Heartland Votes
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Felony Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.(WCAX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A Bloomfield man is charged in the killing of a woman on Dec. 29.

According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Felony Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

He is accused in the shooting death of Misty Reynolds near Bloomfield.

The investigation involved the Stoddard County Major Case Squad, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, members of Division of Drug and Crime Control with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

