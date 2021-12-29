Heartland Votes
Advertisement

White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health...
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is among the health officials that are part of the White House COVID-19 response team.(Source: White House/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

It’s expected the health officials, which typically include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, will likely explain further the rationale behind the relaxed isolation and quarantine restrictions announced Monday.

The recommended isolation period is now five days instead of 10.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The nation is dealing with a massive coronavirus surge ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing some sites to alter their plans.

For instance, Atlanta has canceled the Peach Drop for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus surge in the area, WGCL reported.

New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is still going to happen, but with limitations on attendance to allow for more distancing, as well as proof of vaccination and masks required for attendees.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
A man accused of walking into several homes and checking out car doors in Cape Girardeau was...
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter

Latest News

Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
Fox Run of Findlay
National Guard called to help after nurses walk out of assisted living facility
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them
Traffic being detoured off I-64 at exit 130 in White County.
Sheriff: Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed in line of duty