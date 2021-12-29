Veteran-led group helps with recovery in Marshall County, Graves County

(KFVS) - Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization.

The group has been assisting in Marshall County and Graves County.

One of the projects they have been doing is tree cutting.

Team Rubicon teamed up with partner ISRAAID, international volunteers from Israel helping with the cleanup.

If anyone needs assistance, they can call them at 424-750-2971 or go to TeamRubiconusa.org

