U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are looking to repurpose your live Christmas tree.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to repurpose your live Christmas tree.

They have multiple drop off spots in Marion, Mt. Vernon and multiple locations at Rend Lake.

Locations in Mount Vernon include: Veterans Park Softball Fields and Optimist Park.

In Marion, locations include: Ray Fosse Park at the “Goofy Golf” parking lot and Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter.

Both of these locations in Marion will be accepting trees until January 8, 2022.

Locations to drop off your tree at Rend Lake include: Sugar Creek parking lot, Dam West boat ramp or Jackie Branch boat ramp.

Those locations at Rend Lake will be accepting trees until January 15, 2022.

Artificial and flocked trees cannot be donated and all decorations must be off.

The Christmas trees will be used to help recreational services on the lake such as fishing.

“We have several places around the lake that we set the Christmas trees in, in large areas so it creates kind of an artificial reef. And these reefs are really good because the sets have as the needle to off, you have all the different branches in there. The small fish stay in the branches, protect it, they are able to grow up and are also get a place to feed and the larger fish sit outside of it waiting to feed on the small fish,” said Tim Bischoff, park ranger With U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Rend lake.

All the donated trees will then be bundled together, weighted and placed in the lake. This process will happen in March.

