Heartland Votes
Advertisement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are looking to repurpose your live Christmas tree

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are looking to repurpose your live Christmas tree.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are looking to repurpose your live Christmas tree.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) -The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to repurpose your live Christmas tree.

They have multiple drop off spots in Marion, Mt. Vernon and multiple locations at Rend Lake.

Locations in Mount Vernon include: Veterans Park Softball Fields and Optimist Park.

In Marion, locations include: Ray Fosse Park at the “Goofy Golf” parking lot and Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter.

Both of these locations in Marion will be accepting trees until January 8, 2022.

Locations to drop off your tree at Rend Lake include: Sugar Creek parking lot, Dam West boat ramp or Jackie Branch boat ramp.

Those locations at Rend Lake will be accepting trees until January 15, 2022.

Artificial and flocked trees cannot be donated and all decorations must be off.

The Christmas trees will be used to help recreational services on the lake such as fishing.

“We have several places around the lake that we set the Christmas trees in, in large areas so it creates kind of an artificial reef. And these reefs are really good because the sets have as the needle to off, you have all the different branches in there. The small fish stay in the branches, protect it, they are able to grow up and are also get a place to feed and the larger fish sit outside of it waiting to feed on the small fish,” said Tim Bischoff, park ranger With U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Rend lake.

All the donated trees will then be bundled together, weighted and placed in the lake. This process will happen in March.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Emergency crews rushed to a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County early Sunday...
6 injured, including 2 children, in 3-vehicle crash
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

Recovery in Mayfield will take years according to officials but the town is working to speed...
Mayfield makes next step towards recovery after devastating tornado
Mayfield is trying to speed the recovery process from devastating tornado.
Recovery in Mayfield
Watch Heartland Sports on 12/28 at 10 p.m.
Heartland Sports on 12/28 at 10 p.m.
A New Year could mean a new you and it may mean making changes in your life to kick off 2022.
Kicking off the New Year with Dry January