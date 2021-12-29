Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 79 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Tuesday, December 29.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths as of Tuesday, December 29.

The newly reported deaths include a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s in Massac County and a woman in her 60s in Pope County.

The health department also reported 101 newly recovered cases.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 403 active cases of the virus in the Southern Seven region.

The Southern Seven region currently has 187 deaths total.

