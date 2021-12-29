Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament continued Tuesday with the quarterfinals.

Consolation bracket took front court in the morning session. In two convincing wins, Oran defeated Chaffee 58-35 and Woodland took down Bell City 89-29 to set up the first consolation semifinal matchup.

Meanwhile, Delta vs Scott County Central and Oak Ridge vs Scott City both came down to the wire.

Scott County Central jumped out to a big lead in the third quarter thanks to 26 points from Isiah Fitzgerald. The Bobcats clawed back to within four, but turnovers down the stretch cost them the game. Braves picked up the win 58-54.

Oak Ridge and Scott City went back and forth all game. Blue Jays were holding a five-point lead late, but with just over 10 seconds remaining, Kaleb Karrenbrock hit a three-pointer to pull the Rams within two.

After a quick foul the Blue Jays were awarded free throws, but missed on the second, giving Scott City a chance to force overtime. Colin Blaylock had a good look from three, but his shot sailed just wide. Oak Ridge advances 39-36 setting up the second consolation semifinal against Scott County Central.

Winners’ Bracket drew some big crowds during the evening session. Top-seeded Charleston tipped off against Leopold to start the action in quarterfinal number one.

Blue Jays led by four at the half and opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

Rico Coleman led the charge with 19 total points. However, the Panthers stormed back in the final frame to make it a three point game with under a minute left. Almareion Williams dribbled through some pressure and drove for a clutch layup to put Charleston up by five which sealed the game. Charleston survived the scare from Leopold, 61-55.

Game two featured Jackson and Advance. The Hornets did all they could to contain the Indians’ height, but Nick Wasilewski and Clayton Ernst were too tall of a task. The duo combined for 36 points and powered Jackson to a 67-44 victory.

Coming off an overtime win over Scott City in the opening round, Meadow Heights looked to carry their momentum into an upset bid against Cape Central. Cameron Williams had other ideas. The Tigers forward scored the game’s opening 10 points by himself on the way to a game-high 25 point and Cape Central never looked back. Tigers move on to the final four for a matchup with Jackson.

In the final game of the day, defense was king. Kelly held Notre Dame to a season-low 35 points. The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going after scoring 85 points in the opening round against Chaffee. The Hawks advance to the semifinals with a 46-35 win to take on Charleston.

Day three of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament tips off Wednesday at noon beginning with consolation games. The first semifinal between Charleston and Kelly tips off Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Jackson against Cape Central at 7:30 p.m.

