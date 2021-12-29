Heartland Votes
Sheriff: Wayne Co. deputy shot and killed in line of duty

Traffic being detoured off I-64 at exit 130 in White County.
Traffic being detoured off I-64 at exit 130 in White County.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms a Wayne County, Illinois, deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty overnight.

He says they are assisting with transport to the coroner’s office in Evansville.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they are also helping with the transportation to the coroner’s office.

You can watch our live updates throughout the day here:

Westbound I-64 was closed near the Indiana-Illinois border, according to Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.

Just before 8:20 a.m., we got a report from Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle that I-64 westbound lanes are now open in Indiana.

However, traffic will be diverted off I-64 and onto Illinois Highway 1.

