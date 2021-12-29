Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot tops $440 million for Wednesday night’s drawing

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Feeling lucky heading into 2022?

The Powerball jackpot drawing for Wednesday grew to an estimated $441 million. The cash option is $317 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner happened on October 4, or 36 drawings later. The winning ticket in California won $700 million. Powerball increased its drawings to three times a week in August.

CLICK HERE for the latest winning numbers. Each drawing happens around 9:58 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Marwan Darnell is charged with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter

Latest News

Group of Illinois State troopers.
UPDATE: Name of fallen Wayne Co. deputy released
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
WATCH LIVE: Marshall Co. emergency leaders holding tornado recovery briefing
Significant tornado damage can be seen throughout Mayfield, Ky. from a dangerous storm system...
How tornado victims can get housing, package deliveries, insurance, FEMA resources, laundry services, find lost pets
Gov. Mike Parson toured storm damage in Pemiscot County, Mo. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Gov. Parson asks FEMA for disaster declaration for 7 Heartland counties