NKY girl, 8, rewarded for persistence in returning wallet to owner

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An 8-year-old girl named Madalyn received the Kenton County Citizen Citation Award recently for her part in returning a wallet and cash to their rightful owners.

Madalyn found the wallet with $500 but no ID and immediately took it to her grandmother saying they should call the authorities, according to Kenton County police.

Officer Michael Allgeier responded to the call and was “impressed at how insistent Madalyn was to do the right thing,” a department spokesperson said.

Police were able to locate the owner and return the wallet due in large part to Madalyn’s persistence.

She received the honorary award due to her honesty and integrity, according to the spokesperson.

And that’s not all! Allgeier also awarded the 8-year-old with a $500 gift card for her good deed.

“We are lucky to have Madalyn as a part of our Kenton County Community!” Said Kenton County Police Chief Michael Jones.

