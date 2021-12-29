Heartland Votes
Missouri Gov. Parson pushes for more COVID-19 vaccinations; admits Missourians confused about policies

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Gov. Mike Parson believes Missourians are confused over how to stop the spread of COVID-19 after the Centers for Disease Control released new guidelines.

”Number one is total confusion on the federal level,” said Gov. Parson. “The average Missourian out there is totally confused.”

The governor also said Missourians want to be done with vaccine and mask mandates.

”I think they want to be done with mandates period, and they want to make decisions for themselves and Missouri,” said Gov. Parson.

He reiterated his belief no one should be forced to get a vaccine.

”I think right now, it’s more of a message to tell people that, you know the vaccine works, but nobody’s going to force anybody to take a vaccine in a state, that’s never going to happen. We want to encourage people because we know it works,” said Gov. Parson.

About 53% of Missourians are fully vaccinated.

The governor says the state has plenty of tests if you feel sick.

“The state of Missouri is not short on tests, you may have a problem getting one because of the lines and just because of staffing issues and things like that, but there’s no shortage of tests in this state,” said Gov. Parson.

According to Gov. Parson, there is a stockpile of tests in the state.

”I think when the president came out yesterday, and all of a sudden we don’t have tests all over the nation, you start talking about that. That’s not the case here. We’ve stockpiled tests and tests, and we still have those, and we’re going to utilize them.”

