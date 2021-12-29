Mayfield makes next step towards recovery after devastating tornado

Mayfield, Ky. (KFVS) - Recovery in Mayfield will take years according to officials but the town is working to speed the process and some locals are making sure they are a part of it.

“I felt secure when I went into my bedroom with my 125 lb. lab and sat down in the closet to know that we survived it,” said Jim Days.

Days was watching Heartland News the night Mayfield was hit by a devastating tornado.

Now he’s helping to fix the town he’s called home for the last 27 years.

“I’m helping cleanup the debris that’s here. I was a delivery driver for FedEx and I’ve been out for a year and half with and injury and today was my first day,” said Days.

In a meeting with Mayfield EMA, city officials said the town won’t rely fully on volunteers like Day.

“Obviously the city can’t get in the business of matching up homeowners with general contractors to rebuild their homes. What we are doing to help with the process, we are actively looking for a firm to come in with a team of plan reviewers, a team of building inspectors, plumbing inspectors and electrical inspectors,” said a Graves County official.

Days said he’s thankful for the extra hands, although his home is still intact, others weren’t so lucky.

“My friend of mine’s house is completely damaged. He has a shed about half the size of this convenience store here. He had 4 vehicles in it and a boat,” said Days.

He’s ready for the day Mayfield, looks more like a familiar place.

“We’re going to get this town back to where it was,” said Days.

