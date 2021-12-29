Heartland Votes
Marshall Co. emergency leaders to hold tornado recovery briefing

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County emergency responders will be holding a briefing on tornado recovery on Wednesday morning, December 29.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Emergency leaders will give an update on what is being done in the county to recover from the tornado on Dec. 10, share information on resources available to those impacted by the storm and how volunteer organizations can help.

