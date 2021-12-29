Marshall Co. emergency leaders to hold tornado recovery briefing

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County emergency responders will be holding a briefing on tornado recovery on Wednesday morning, December 29.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Emergency leaders will give an update on what is being done in the county to recover from the tornado on Dec. 10, share information on resources available to those impacted by the storm and how volunteer organizations can help.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.