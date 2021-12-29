Heartland Votes
Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking jail escapee

Christopher Thomas is said to have fled the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m.
Christopher Thomas is said to have fled the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff says his office is seeking a man who escaped custody.

Christopher Thomas is said to have fled the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m.

Thomas was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange pants without any shoes on.

In the past, the suspect has been known to be violent.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately

