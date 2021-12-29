Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking jail escapee

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Madison County Sheriff says his office is seeking a man who escaped custody.

Christopher Thomas is said to have fled the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m.

Thomas was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange pants without any shoes on.

In the past, the suspect has been known to be violent.

If you see this man, call 911 immediately

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.