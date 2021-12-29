Kicking off the New Year with Dry January

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Year could mean a new you and it may mean making changes in your life to kick off 2022. That might include going a month without drinking alcohol.

“It kind of jump starts your New Year to health and wellness,” said Shonda Hemphill.

Shonda Hemphill is the chief behavioral health officer for the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape.

She speaks about starting the New Year off by taking part in Dry January and going a month without drinking alcohol.

“With drinking alcohol, it is good for anybody to evaluate their pattern of usage. There’s a lot of high-risk factors for people who develop a problem with alcohol and if you stop drinking for a month and you realize it was difficult my question to you is why was it difficult?,” said Hemphill.

She says Dry January can lead to many benefits.

“The benefit is, now they’re sober, they’re not hung over, not feeling sick, they’re saving money those things they can kind of help them to continue the commitment to stop drinking,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill says if you are thinking about participating in Dry January it’s important to know why.

“Alcohol may have a more important part of your life than it should be and so it’s a good time to kind of evaluate is this a problem is this something I need to kind of check I need to decrease my usage? Is it something that I didn’t realize how important it plays a part in my life that’s a good time to do that,” said Hemphill.

