Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Instrument donations coming in by the truckload for Western Ky. musicians

“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said...
“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said owner Cathy Currier.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, we told you how Michael Johnathon, the founder of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, is spearheading efforts to collect musical instruments and send them to the Western Kentucky area to replace instruments that were destroyed or lost in the tornadoes.

Since our story aired, more than a hundred instruments have been donated from all parts of the country. One woman even wanted to give away an 800 pound piano!

Those musical instruments end up in Richmond, in the basement of Currier’s Music World.

[Click here if you’d like to donate an instrument]

“I’ve received checks and instruments from Indiana, Idaho, Washington State, Tennessee,” said owner Cathy Currier.

The instruments have been coming in by the truckload.

Michael Johnathon wants to replace those instruments lost or destroyed by the tornadoes and deliver gently used ones. It’s his belief music can be healing.

Currier will tune and string everything before it heads out west.

Currier knows if you’ve lost everything getting an instrument is not a top priority, but she believes it’s up there.

“They’re not your basic needs, but they’re right up there for your emotional needs,” Currier said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Latest News

Some of the sirens were damaged during the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Test shows tornado sirens not working in Graves County
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
Deadly crash on Highway 53 involving commercial vehicle near Butler County line
According to a statement from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, John Clary has...
Bloomfield man charged with second degree murder in shooting death
Buildings like these across the state of Illinois will shut down for two weeks starting January...
Some Ill. state offices to close due to COVID-19
In Butler County there was a deadly crash.
Deadly crash in Butler County