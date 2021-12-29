Gov. Parson asks FEMA for disaster declaration for 7 Heartland counties

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to approve a major disaster declaration for seven Missouri counties to help rebuild areas hit hard by severe storms and tornadoes on December 10.

The FEMA assistance requested is for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne Counties.

Governor Parson says a recent damage assessment found the severe weather caused more than $27 million in damage.

“Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” said Parson. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”

If approved, local agencies could get federal funds to help pay for recovery efforts.

