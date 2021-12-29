Gov. Parson to announce new mental health, revenue directors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will announce new directors for the Departments of Mental Health and Revenue on Wednesday, December 29.

The announcements will be made at 1 p.m. at Gov. Parson’s office at the State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Currently, Joseph Plaggenberg is acting director of the Department of Revenue.

Parson appointed Plaggenberg to the position in October. He has been with the department since 2014.

The current Missouri Department of Mental Health director is Mark Stringer.

Stringer announced he plans to retire at the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.