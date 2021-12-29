Heartland Votes
Foggy and Cloudy Morning

Rain & Storms This Afternoon....
What to do when the weather outside is frightful
What to do when the weather outside is frightful(tcw-kfvs12)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Temps will range from the lower 40s north to the mid 50s south. Locations that have cooler temps may have patchy to dense fog starting off Wednesday. Cloudy skies with dry weather will start the first half of the day. Our next system arrives this afternoon bringing rain and storms. Today we can experience more widespread periods of moderate to heavy rain. The Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee have the best threat for seeing storms later this afternoon. An isolated stronger storm is possible, but the better risk for severe weather will remain off to our south. Highs temps will have a large range from the lower 40s north to the lower 60s south.

Thursday will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions continue into early Friday, but rain returns Friday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms are likely even into Saturday. The chance of a severe storms is low, but we will watch our southern counties. The larger severe weather threat will remain to our south. Saturday night into Sunday, there is a chance for rain to change over into some snow. This system is still many days out, but as of now little impacts are expected. Stay tuned for updates to the forecast!

-Lisa

