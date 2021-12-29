First Alert: Afternoon rain, storms

(KFVS) - Wednesday is starting off mild with wake-up temperatures ranging in the lower 40s north to the mid 50s south.

Patchy to dense fog is possible in locations with cooler temps.

Rain and storms arrive this afternoon with chances for more widespread periods of moderate to heavy rain.

The Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee have the best chances for storms later this afternoon.

An isolated stronger storm is possible, but the risk for severe weather remains south of the Heartland. The main threats will be damaging winds.

Lisa Michaels says a quick spin-up tornado is possible, but chances are very low.

Afternoon highs will range widely, with northern locations in the lower 40s and the lower 60s to the south.

Thursday is looking dry with partly cloud skies.

New Year’s Eve will start off dry, but rain returns in the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms are also likely on New Year’s Day.

The chance for severe storms is low, but the StormTeam will be monitoring conditions in our southern counties. The larger severe weather threat looks to remain to our south.

Saturday night into Sunday, rain could change over to snow.

This system is still many days out, but as of right now, little impacts are expected.

Stay tuned for First Alert Weather updates.

