Egyptian Health Dept. reports 50 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one girl under the age of 10, two teenagers, six women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and three women in their 70s
- Male - two teenagers, three men in their 20s, two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s
Gallatin County
- Female - one woman in her 30s and one woman in her 60s
White County
- Female - one teenager, two women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s and two in their 60s
- Male - one boy under the age of 10, one teenager, two men in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, two men in their 60s and one man in his 70s
As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,264 positive cases, including 74 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,370 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,005 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
