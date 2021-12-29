Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Daviess Co. man helps woman after tornado blows medical bill in his yard

By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Since the night of the tornado storm, there have been countless stories of peoples items being displaced.

One Daviess County resident shares how one item blew from Dawson Springs all the way to Daviess County.

After the storm died down, Daviess Co. resident Jim Goode walked outside his home where he found a crumpled up piece of paper. He opened it and discovered it was a $1,200 medical bill addressed to a woman in Dawson Springs.

“We live on about 500-600 acres or so of farm out here and of all the places it could’ve dropped, this dropped into my yard. I just thought I’d pick it up and throw it away, but first I untangled it, and right on it was the name of a person, and an address from Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

The bill belonging to the woman was for a CPAP machine.

She lost the machine along with her entire home in the tornado, so Goode decided he had to do something.

Goode decided to set up a gofundme page and post it on his Facebook page to raise money to help cover the bill.

He also convinced the pharmacy to waive the fee, and someone even donated a CPAP machine for him to give to the woman.

Goode says he believes he was meant to find that little piece of paper.

“I have been blessed with different things and I thought well this didn’t just drop here,” Goode says. “I don’t know if you believe or don’t believe, but the lady told me that was a God wink. Well, I’m not going to ignore it so I took it upon myself to do it.”

Goode surpassed the $1,500 goal and plans to give all the money raised to the Dawson Springs woman to help her rebuild.

“I put that out and I started getting calls and texts messages, and they wanted to help and so the go fund me page topped out at $1500. I think there’s still some coming in, I haven’t checked lately, but eventually the cards and letters started coming and it is going crazy. That’s just my thing for Christmas, to help her, She’s going to have a merry happy new year.”

The woman now lives in Madisonville for the time being.

Goode plans on meeting her Thursday to return the bill and reveal the amount of money raised.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
A man accused of walking into several homes and checking out car doors in Cape Girardeau was...
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter

Latest News

Baptist Health Paducah only one visitor is allowed during visitation hours. (Source: WALB)
Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy due to increased COVID-19 cases
Illinois Department of Public Health is making changes to the COVID-19 Contact Tracing process...
New changes to COVID-19 contact tracing process in Illinois
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional...
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 79 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament continued Tuesday with the quarterfinals.
Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament quarterfinals
Tornado recovery in Mayfield will take years, according to officials, but the town is working...
Mayfield makes next step towards recovery after devastating tornado