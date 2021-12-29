Daviess Co. man helps woman after tornado blows medical bill in his yard

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Since the night of the tornado storm, there have been countless stories of peoples items being displaced.

One Daviess County resident shares how one item blew from Dawson Springs all the way to Daviess County.

After the storm died down, Daviess Co. resident Jim Goode walked outside his home where he found a crumpled up piece of paper. He opened it and discovered it was a $1,200 medical bill addressed to a woman in Dawson Springs.

“We live on about 500-600 acres or so of farm out here and of all the places it could’ve dropped, this dropped into my yard. I just thought I’d pick it up and throw it away, but first I untangled it, and right on it was the name of a person, and an address from Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

The bill belonging to the woman was for a CPAP machine.

She lost the machine along with her entire home in the tornado, so Goode decided he had to do something.

Goode decided to set up a gofundme page and post it on his Facebook page to raise money to help cover the bill.

He also convinced the pharmacy to waive the fee, and someone even donated a CPAP machine for him to give to the woman.

Goode says he believes he was meant to find that little piece of paper.

“I have been blessed with different things and I thought well this didn’t just drop here,” Goode says. “I don’t know if you believe or don’t believe, but the lady told me that was a God wink. Well, I’m not going to ignore it so I took it upon myself to do it.”

Goode surpassed the $1,500 goal and plans to give all the money raised to the Dawson Springs woman to help her rebuild.

“I put that out and I started getting calls and texts messages, and they wanted to help and so the go fund me page topped out at $1500. I think there’s still some coming in, I haven’t checked lately, but eventually the cards and letters started coming and it is going crazy. That’s just my thing for Christmas, to help her, She’s going to have a merry happy new year.”

The woman now lives in Madisonville for the time being.

Goode plans on meeting her Thursday to return the bill and reveal the amount of money raised.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.