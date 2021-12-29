Carbondale police investigating armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In a statement from the Carbondale Police, the department announced an armed robbery occurred at the 400 block of East College Street.

At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec 28, three suspects wearing masks approached the victim.

The suspects are described as Black males, and two of them had handguns.

The suspects battered the victim, and after taking property from him, left in two vehicles.

The victim described one of the vehicles as a tan Honda.

If you know anything about the incident, call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

