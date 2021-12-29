Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale police investigating armed robbery

At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec 28, three suspects wearing masks approached the victim.
At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec 28, three suspects wearing masks approached the victim.(WILX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In a statement from the Carbondale Police, the department announced an armed robbery occurred at the 400 block of East College Street.

At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec 28, three suspects wearing masks approached the victim.

The suspects are described as Black males, and two of them had handguns.

The suspects battered the victim, and after taking property from him, left in two vehicles.

The victim described one of the vehicles as a tan Honda.

If you know anything about the incident, call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Watch Live: Wayne Co. Sheriff speaking on death of Deputy Riley
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Marwan Darnell is charged with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 50 new COVID-19 cases
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
Marshall Co. emergency leaders working on long-term tornado recovery plan