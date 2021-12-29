Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy due to increased COVID-19 cases

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Baptist Health Paducah is restricting visitation for patients due to the increasing number COVID-19 cases.

The restriction will begin on Wednesday, December 29 from 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

According to Baptist Health Paducah only one visitor is allowed during visitation hours.

For the NICU only one or both parents are allowed while end-of-life patients can have one to two visitors with approval.

Expecting mothers can be accompanied by two people.

Patients in the emergency department can have one person accompany them but the visitor will need to wait in the car until approved

Minors in the emergency department can have both parents accompany them.

“We know our patients look forward to visits with loved ones while they are in the hospital, but due to the contagiousness of the new Omicron variant, this is the safest measure we can take to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff,” said Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah’s Chief Medical Officer. “We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation.”

For a complete listing of visitor guidelines, visit their website.

