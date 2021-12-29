Heartland Votes
Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
Watch Live: Wayne Co. Sheriff speaking on death of Deputy Riley
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Marwan Darnell is charged with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Dec 28, three suspects wearing masks approached the victim.
Carbondale police investigating armed robbery
David Ade interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about the latest changes to CDC guidelines.
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’