21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, December 29.

The health department said an individual in their 50s with the virus passed away.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 1

5-11 years - 0

12-17 years - 2

18-64 years - 15

65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

Active cases - 113

Released from isolation - 4,859

Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

