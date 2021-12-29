Heartland Votes
Advertisement

21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on...
The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, December 29.(KY3)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, December 29.

The health department said an individual in their 50s with the virus passed away.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 1
  • 5-11 years - 0
  • 12-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 15
  • 65 and up - 3

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 113
  • Released from isolation - 4,859
  • Deaths - 80

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Sean Riley
ISP: Suspect in Wayne Co. deputy death now in custody, another suspect in hostage situation
Brittany Wilson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Cape Girardeau woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword pleads not guilty
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S.
Omicron detected in southeast Missouri wastewater; variant rising quickly throughout state
Marwan Darnell is charged with Trespassing 1st Degree.
Man accused of entering homes, checking car doors in Cape released from jail
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 50 new COVID-19 cases
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
Baptist Health Paducah only one visitor is allowed during visitation hours. (Source: WALB)
Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy due to increased COVID-19 cases
Illinois Department of Public Health is making changes to the COVID-19 Contact Tracing process...
New changes to COVID-19 contact tracing process in Illinois