21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry Co., Ill.
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Wednesday, December 29.
The health department said an individual in their 50s with the virus passed away.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 1
- 5-11 years - 0
- 12-17 years - 2
- 18-64 years - 15
- 65 and up - 3
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 113
- Released from isolation - 4,859
- Deaths - 80
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
