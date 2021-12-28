Heartland Votes
Tuesday-Rain and Breezy

Rain and storms continue into Wednesday....
A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.
A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds and a few scattered showers across the Heartland this morning. Temperatures will range from the lower 40s in southern Illinois to the mid 50s in Tennessee. On and off scattered rain chances will stick around all day. Heading towards noon, heavier showers will be focused near Mount Vernon, IL to Farmington, MO. A few rumbles of thunder can be heard today but no severe weather is expected. Highs will have a large range from the lower 50s north to near 70 south. Winds will be breezy gusting out of the south near 30mph at times with isolated higher gusts.

A lull in activity will occur this evening with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Wednesday morning will start off mainly dry, but another system will push rain and storms in by the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side across Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri. The larger severe weather threat looks to stay off to our south, but we will monitor any storms that develop closely.

Friday night (New Year’s Eve) showers and storms will be back into the forecast transitioning into Saturday. We will be watching this system as well for thunderstorms and the potential for winter weather on Sunday.

-Lisa

